Oasis Network Trading Up 1.3% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $477.67 million and $19.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,409.89 or 0.03950544 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00043375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06569347 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $19,969,337.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/."

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

