Oasys Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $97.78 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Oasys token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $97.78 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,933,023,182 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,929,417,129.990447 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03273168 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,558,837.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

