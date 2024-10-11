OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in September

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,500 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the September 15th total of 2,402,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OCANF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,046. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

