OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCCIN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

