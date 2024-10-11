Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Lowered by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after buying an additional 128,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,890 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Okta by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,955,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Okta by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 178,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,039.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,439 shares of company stock worth $46,557,801. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

