Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OHI opened at $39.56 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 204.58%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

