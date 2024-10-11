OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BNP Paribas

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
