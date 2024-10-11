OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.61 on Monday. OneMain has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 27.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

