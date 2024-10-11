ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 375 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. 53,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,167. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

