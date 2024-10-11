ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $921.67. 756,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $908.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $851.21. The firm has a market cap of $875.98 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

