ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 3.8% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 443,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 90,706 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,905. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

