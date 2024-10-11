ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Sells 25 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGT traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,285. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

