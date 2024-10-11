Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Trading Down 16.3% – Time to Sell?

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) fell 16.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.07 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.07 ($0.08). 160,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 199,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of -2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.23.

Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

