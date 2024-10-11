Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Oregon Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. Oregon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

Oregon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

