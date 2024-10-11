Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

GOFPY traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,283. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.53.

Organization of Football Prognostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.2656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Organization of Football Prognostics’s previous dividend of $0.11. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

