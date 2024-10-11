Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

