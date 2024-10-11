Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

OVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

OVID opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,237.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 66.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

