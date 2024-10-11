Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the September 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

OXLC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,429. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

