Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. 448,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,247,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 99.01%.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
