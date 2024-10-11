Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Acquires £150.48 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 99 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.94).
Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, Nick Keher acquired 102 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.90).
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Nick Keher purchased 122 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £148.84 ($194.79).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance
ONT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 145.60 ($1.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,998. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
