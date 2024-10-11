Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

SOXX traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,763. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

