Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Welltower by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 218,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WELL traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.78. The company had a trading volume of 815,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,051. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 260.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

