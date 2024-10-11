Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $1.72 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises 0.9% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,267,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,262 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 348,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 31,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 318,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWJ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. 40,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $46.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

