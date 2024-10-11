Pacific Sun Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American National Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of FSTA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 89,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,361. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

