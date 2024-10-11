Pacific Sun Financial Corp Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Options Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.17. 87,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

