PAID Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.78 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $10,727.79 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.03928757 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $14,025.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

