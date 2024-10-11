Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock worth $649,330,295 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,626,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,226,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.07 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.