Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,436 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.28.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $22,865,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,505,142.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $22,865,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,505,142.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $371.54. 97,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.89. The company has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.81 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

