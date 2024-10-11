Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Shares Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Parallel Mining Corp. (CVE:PAL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 180,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 41,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Parallel Mining Trading Up 7.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.
About Parallel Mining
Parallel Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, exploits, and evaluates base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II gold property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
