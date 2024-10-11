Patten Group Inc. Has $301,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after purchasing an additional 965,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,909,000 after purchasing an additional 489,415 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,785,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

HST opened at $17.61 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.