Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,719 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,323,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,752,000 after acquiring an additional 413,459 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,677,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 59,495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 9,443.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,395,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 349,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 28.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,128 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,928.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,928.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.