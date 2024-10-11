Patten Group Inc. Sells 2,213 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.46 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $84.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.