Patten Group Inc. Sells 2,213 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.46 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $84.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

