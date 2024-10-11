Patten Group Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 640.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.