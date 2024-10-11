PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 751,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,802,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

