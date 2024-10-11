PayPal USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $675.12 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $675.12 million and $25.47 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00252233 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 675,365,501 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 691,843,201.687854. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99877735 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $20,690,535.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

