Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.52.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

PTON stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $174,522.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,748.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,220.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,016 shares of company stock worth $722,587. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $22,947,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 42.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,069 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $7,527,000. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,471 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $5,877,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

