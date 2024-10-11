Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

PBA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 129,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,136. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

