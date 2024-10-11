PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $125.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $1,185,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,651,141.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 23,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $2,457,723.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $191,221.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $1,185,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,651,141.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,855 shares of company stock worth $8,571,899. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

