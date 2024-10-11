Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 571.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

