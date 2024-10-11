Pensionfund Sabic Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerspace by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSR

Centerspace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.