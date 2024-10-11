Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,056,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,198,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,020,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after buying an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

