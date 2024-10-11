Pensionfund Sabic Takes $1.09 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 159,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 121,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 6,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $183.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.17 and a 200 day moving average of $162.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

