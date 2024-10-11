PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.14. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.06. PepsiCo has a one year low of $157.43 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.07.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

