Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,160 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.60% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $78,765,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 33.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,778 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,441,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $4.11 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

