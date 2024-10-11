Perpetual Ltd Invests $2.33 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of KE by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in KE by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 217,376 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in KE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,662,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at $3,393,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.71. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

