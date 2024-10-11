Perpetual Ltd Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 228,607 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.87.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $113.90 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

