Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 414.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.