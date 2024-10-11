Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,978 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

