Perpetual Ltd Sells 2,573 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.