Personal Group (LON:PGH) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.49), with a volume of 143721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.47).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Personal Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 209 ($2.74) price target for the company.

Get Personal Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Personal Group

Personal Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £59.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Personal Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

About Personal Group

(Get Free Report)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.